Cameroon: Transfer Market - Onana, Matip, Among Most Expensive Players

Transfer Market which is famous in the domain of amounts of transfers has published the list of the most expensive players in the world.

André Onana, Joël Matip, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Karl Toko-Ekambi and Nicolas Nkoulou are among the top ten most expensive Cameroonian footballers in the world. Tranfermarkt which is famous in the domain of amounts of transfers has published the list of the most expensive players in the world. The German web portal has taken into consideration several criteria to evaluate the prize corresponding to each of the players. These include: performance, age, post, international status, among others. Among the ten Cameroonians, André Onana has been on top of the list for the past two years. The Ajax goalkeeper is evaluated at 36 million Euros. The 24-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper has openly admitted that he wants to leave Ajax of Amsterdam. He is likely to return to FC Barcelone. Onana is followed by Joël Matip who is worth 32 million Euros. The Liverpool defender has regressed by 40 million Euros. This is due to an injury that has kept him off the pitch for some months. The last time he was seen on the pitch was on February 24, 2020 during Liverpool's 3-2 victory over West Ham. Frank Zambo Anguissa is the third on the list of the most expensive Cameroonian players. Evaluated at 25 million euros in 2018 the market value of the Indomitable Lions midfielder is estimated at 20 million Euros today. Thanks to his excellent performance in Villarreal he would be able to improve on his popularity rating on the market. Zambo Anguissa is also one of the best dribblers in La Liga ahead of Leonel Messi. Real Madrid are considering a move for Cameroon and Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo-Anguissa in the summer. The 24-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Villarreal from Fulham. The other Cameroonians on the list include Karl Toko-Ekambi, Lyon, (14 million Euros), Nicolas Nkoulou, FC Torino, (11million Euros), Pierre Kunde Malong, Mainz, (8 million Euros), Vincent Aboubakar, FC Porto, (5,5 million Euros), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu, Young Boys, (4,8 million Euros), Stéphane Bahoken, Angers, (4,5 million Euros) and Michaël Ngadeu, la Gantoise, (4,5 million Euros).