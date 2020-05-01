Cameroon: Management of COVID-19 - Far North Registers First Case

The population is being urged to rigorously respect basic hygienic conditions to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda yesterday, April 29, 2020, in a twitter message announced that the Far North Region has just registered its first conformed case of the Coronavirus. Tracing those who have been in contact with the case is in progress. "Now is the time more than ever to strictly observe the barrier measures and the wearing of the mandatory mask", the Public Health boss underlined in his tweet. Earlier during the day, the Director for the Promotion of Health at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Fanne Mahamat, while speaking during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country at Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Yaounde said the epidemiology situation of Covid-19 in the country, as of yesterday, April 29 indicated 26 new confirmed cases and 19 new recoveries. Within this backdrop she called on the population to strictly respect regularly stated rules of hygiene, which are structured around the washing of hands with clean running water and soap or use an alcohol-based solution; covering the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when coughing or sneezing or using a bent elbow; maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 metres and above all, stay at home as much as possible. The daily press briefing was an opportunity for Dr Fanne Mahamat to recall the efforts made so far in managing Covid-19 cases. After crossing the threshold of over 1000 people infected with the virus in the country, Dr Mahamat said accommodations are being made for the management of possible patients, as it is in line with the decree of the Prime Minister, Head of Government on the creation of specialised centres for the management of Covid-19 patients. In this regard on April 28, 2020, the Minister of Public Health visited accommodation centres being finalised at the Yaounde Military Stadium and the former Orca supermarket at the Zoe Junction in Yaounde. With a capacity of 194 beds, the Military Stadium has already benefited from 150 beds with minimal comfort and medical equipment. The specificities of these specialised treatment centres are that they can be modified to accommodate up to 400 beds. The configuration of the former Orca supermarket is under finalisation and will make available the installation of some 320 beds. To these two annex health facilities, is also added the reception capacities of other treatment centres in Yaounde and in all the other regions in the country, as part of the decentralisation of Covid -19 treatment management. At the beginning of the pandemic, diagnostic could only take place at the Yaounde Centre Pasteur laboratory, but some 15 other structures have been mobilised in different regions in the country. This is to decongest laboratories and reduce the delay in making available results of covid-19 tests. The media's relentless efforts to inform the population on the Covid-19 pandemic was also lauded, for according to the Director for the Promotion of Health, their level of involvement in the fight against the spread of the pandemic testify to the decisive role the media is playing in the response mechanism.