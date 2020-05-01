Somalia Confirms 19 More COVID 19 Cases

1 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somali health ministry has on Thursday evening confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases, including 18 in the capital Mogadishu alone.

At least 11 people recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic with no deaths reported for the past two days, per Fowsiya Abikar, the country's health minister during a press conference.

The new discovery puts the total positive COVID 19 cases in Somalia to 601 with the death toll still standing at 28 so far across the long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation.

The government has suspended all domestic and international flights as well as imposed night-time curfew on Mogadishu to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.