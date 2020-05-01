Somalia Confirms 19 More COVID 19 Cases

The Somali health ministry has on Thursday evening confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases, including 18 in the capital Mogadishu alone.

At least 11 people recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic with no deaths reported for the past two days, per Fowsiya Abikar, the country's health minister during a press conference.

The new discovery puts the total positive COVID 19 cases in Somalia to 601 with the death toll still standing at 28 so far across the long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation.

The government has suspended all domestic and international flights as well as imposed night-time curfew on Mogadishu to contain the spread of the deadly virus.