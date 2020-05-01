Sudan Reports 67 New Cases of COVID-19, Total At 442

Sudan Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 67 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

Today's update brings the country's total cases to 442 including 31 deaths and 39 recoveries.

The Ministry said 59 of the new cases were reported in Khartoum State, two in al-Gezira State (central Sudan) and one case in each of al- Gadarif, South Darfur, North and West Kurdofan, Northern and Sinnar states.

Thirteen of the country's 18 states were affected by the pandemic; Khartoum (403), Gezira (21), Gadarif (4), Nahar Nil (3), West Kurdofan (2), Sinnar (2) and one case in each of White Nile, Central and East Darfur, Red Sea, Northern, South Darfur and North Kurdofan.