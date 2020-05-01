Zimbabwe: Use Approved Health Facilities - Mutsvangwa

1 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabweans must seek medical attention from approved health facilities if they suspect contracting Covid-19 infection, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, urged yesterday.

In her Covid-19 daily briefing at her Munhumutapa offices yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa said there were unscrupulous individuals selling unapproved medical equipment to "cure" Covid-19.

"It has been noted that some unapproved individuals are attempting to take advantage of the global pandemic (by) selling unfit medical equipment and claiming to provide medical services.

"Citizens, we urge you to seek services from registered health institutions. Where and when you are in doubt you should contact the national help lines 2019 for clinical issues and 2023 for non-clinical issues," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Ministry of Health and Child Care was assessing private facilities across the country to gauge their suitability to attend to Covid-19 cases.

"Once this is completed the approved facilities will be publicised."

She paid tribute to Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, especially medical professionals that had succumbed to be the illness.

"I pass my condolences to all bereaved families, special condolences to the scores of dutiful and valiant Zimbabwean nurses and health workers in the Diaspora, particularly in the UK," she said.

As of last week, 12 Zimbabweans were confirmed to have died in the UK from Covid-19, most of them nurses in the large group of Zimbabwean medical professionals working there.

The minister said more Zimbabweans were returning from abroad and would be quarantined on arrival.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 40 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 7 642 people having been tested.

