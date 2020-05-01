Zimbabwe: Lockdown Arrests Top 17 000

1 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

POLICE have arrested over 17 000 people countrywide for breaches of lockdown regulations, says Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

He told a Press conference in Harare yesterday that arrests had reached 17 171 and expressed dismay over people still organising parties and operating and visiting shebeens.

"Besides the arrests, security agents are conducting awareness campaigns in all parts of the country to conscientise people on the need to comply with Covid-19 safety measures," Minister Kazembe said.

"Let us take note that the movement restrictions under Covid-19 lockdown are meant to ensure that Zimbabweans are safe, healthy and protected from the coronavirus.

"On the other hand, I have directed the Commissioner-General of Police (Godwin Matanga)to ensure that security officers on deployment observe the tenets of human rights and tighten security at isolation centres," he said.

Minister Kazembe said Government was aware of the need to provide personal protective clothing to police officers working on the frontline.

"May I take this opportunity to express the ministry's appreciation to various partners and stakeholders who have availed PPEs and other resources to the security services.

"My office is currently seized with the acquisition of the relevant tools of the trade to enable police officers and other security services to perform their duties under Covid-19 lockdown effectively," he said.

Minister Kazembe urged Zimbabweans to continue observing lockdown guidelines that include movement restrictions and social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

