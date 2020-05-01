Sudan: Police Intensifies Presence Around Kober Prison, Prevents Gathering

30 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Police units, on Sunday, intensified its presence in the area surrounding Kober Prison, Khartoum North blocking the roads leading to the prison to disperse demonstration organized by members of the defunct regime.

Eyewitness and security sources said the protesters called for the release of the arrested members of the toppled regime, a matter that led to the intervention of the police to arrest some of the organizers and to disperse the gathering.

Gatherings were banned in accordance with the precautionary measures issued by the concerned authorities to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.