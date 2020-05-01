Sudan: Police Intensifies Presence Around Kober Prison, Prevents Gathering

Khartoum — Police units, on Sunday, intensified its presence in the area surrounding Kober Prison, Khartoum North blocking the roads leading to the prison to disperse demonstration organized by members of the defunct regime.

Eyewitness and security sources said the protesters called for the release of the arrested members of the toppled regime, a matter that led to the intervention of the police to arrest some of the organizers and to disperse the gathering.

Gatherings were banned in accordance with the precautionary measures issued by the concerned authorities to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.