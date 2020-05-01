Sudan Partakes in Arab League Ministerial Meeting

30 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Omar Gamareddin participated in the extra-ordinary session of the Arab League Council, at the ministerial level which held through video conference.

The meeting discussed the steps and procedures that can be taken by the Arab League against the implementation of the Israeli plot for annexation of the West Bank.

Addressing the session, the State Minister, confirmed Sudan's stance supporting the Palestinian Issue, putting on consideration the international developments.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.