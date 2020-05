Khartoum — Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, on Sunday, received congratulatory messages from the King of Jordan and the Algerian President on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Jordanian Monarch and the Algerian Head of State wish Sudan leadership and people progress, peace and stability. Al-Burhan, sameday , received similar message from the President of the State of South Sudan, General, Salva Kiir Mayardit.