Sudan: Health - Registration of (67) New Coronavirus Cases

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced , Sunday, the registration of (67) new cases of the Coronavirus pandemic including (3) fatalities, one in Khartoum and two in Gezira State.

The number of cases in the state of Khartoum were, (59) ,(2) in Gezira and one case in each of Gedaref, South Darfur, West and North Kordofan, North and Sennar state.

The number of the recovered cases is ( 7).

Total infections in the state of Khartoum are (403), Al-Gezira (21), Al-Qadarif (4), Nahr Al-Neil (3), West Kordofan (2) Sennar (2), and one case in the White Nile, Central and East Darfur, Red Sea, Northern and Southern Darfur.