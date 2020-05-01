Sudan: Al-Burhan Congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince On Ramadan

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, sent, Sunday, congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia, Salman Bin Abdulaziz on the occasion of the advent of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Burhan expressed his sincere congratulations to the leadership and people of the Kingdom, wishing them progress, prosperity and development.

He also, sent similar message to the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz.