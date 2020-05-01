Sudan: Salva Kiir Condolences Al-Burhan On the Death of Dr. Mansour Khaled

30 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant -General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan received, Sunday, a cable of condolence from the President of the Republic of South Sudan, President Salva Kiir Mayardit, on the death of the late, Dr. Mansour Khaled who passed away , in Khartoum last week.

President Kiir expressed his sincere condolences of the people of South Sudan to the family, friends and comrades of the late, Khaled considering his death as a

loss to Sudan and South Sudan, especially since his name has been connected to South Sudan since the Addis Ababa Agreement in March 1972, as well as his contributions to achieving the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in Naivasha in 2005.

