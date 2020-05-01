Libya: Army Denies Transportation of Troops to Libya, Takes Action Against the Al-Jazeera TV

Khartoum — The Armed Forces denied the news report carried out by Al-Jazeera news channel on the arrival of a UAE plane to Sudan to transport troops to support one of the conflicting parties in Libya.

Statement issued, Sunday, by the Army Official Spokesman, General, Amer Mohammed Al-Hassan pointed out that the news report lacks professionalism, accuracy, credibility and taking the news from the main source.

The statement affirmed that al the necessary legal measures will be taken against Al-Jazeera to preserve the rights of the Sudanese people.