Liberia: President Weah Breached Quarantine Protocol

The Editor,

This is downright wrong! Very bad imagery. Ridiculous Public Relations. A complete display of gross incompetence. Mr George Weah is arrogantly flaunting and bastardising health laws and protocols right in the faces of health authorities and the unsuspecting Liberian public. Irresponsible. Disrespectful. Disconcerting. Condescending. He has interacted with two or three of his officials who have since been tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus scourge and currently hospitalized at the 14 Military Hospital. I send them my prayers for healing and total recovery.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) preventative protocols, under such current condition, Mr George Weah is supposed to be quarantined and tested for his own safety, the safety of his loved ones and the safety of the people serving him-- especially when suspicions are soaring that he is possibly infested after a few of his top brass whom he physically interacted with are sick with the virus. The science tells us that the virus is dangerously contagious and can be rapidly transmitted via people to people contact. Hence, it is epidemiologically sound and morally exigent that Weah is tested to lay to rest rising public scepticism and fear. This is exactly what the health protocols dictate, I am not the one saying it.

Instead of upholding the rules as President of the country, Weah is galloping around town without proper safety gears and interacting with unwitting security officers at various checkpoints in the name of proving to his critics that he is well and healthy. What a publicity stunt wrongly conducted. In his case, the best publicity stunt would be to quarantine himself and immediately get tested and result publicized. This will be sound leadership demonstrated on his part. Being a President does not mean you are above the law, it means you are the Chief Protector and Respecter of the LAW. It means leading by exemplary examples. Or is Weah and his bunch suggesting that the health protocols and regiments set in place are only meant for the ordinary Liberian people? Or people in the opposition community?

Mr Alexander Cummings, Leader of the ANC, Mohammed Ali of the Unity Party, former Senator John Ballout, Nathaniel Blama of the very ruling establishment and many others were either subjected to quarantine, testing and/or treatment where applicable. Is Weah above the law? Donald Trump, Boris Nelson, Emmanuel Micron, Putin, Angeline Markel and other world leaders have been tested-- demonstrating outstanding leadership to their respective citizenries. By this forthright action, their people thus find fate in them during these horrifying times. Mr. Weah must leave the street and muster the temerity to proceed at the NPHIL Laboratory to be tested. He is the President of Liberia, hence, the Liberian people have the right to know the state of his health after interacting with officials who have fallen sick of the virus. I sincerely pray he is tested NEGATIVE, as he has to be healthy to lead the charge in such a crippling crisis period. So it goes.