Nigeria: Zamfara Cautions Osun Against Planned Deportation of Northern Youths

The Zamfara State Government has warned its Osun State counterpart against deporting Northern youths who allegedly sneaked into the state.

Zamfara made its position known yesterday in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa.

Osun State had on Wednesday raised the alarm over the large influx of northern youths, especially Zamfara State indigenes, into the state.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Prince Adeyanju Biniyo, accused the northerners of "sneaking" into the state.

But reacting to the development, Bappa faulted Binuyo, claiming that the Zamfara's youths are Nigeria citizens who can reside in any state.

The statement read in part, "The attention of Zamfara State Government was drawn to a story credited to the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Prince Adeyanju Abdullahi Biniyo, where he alleged "an influx of Zamfara indigenes" into the state and described it as "dangerous".

"As if the entrants brought in war, he also called on the Osun indigenes 'not to panic' as the state has instructed Amotekun to fish them out and ensure that anyone escorting trucks that offload goods is turned back and escorted out of the state.

"Doubtlessly, the above position as portrayed by the Deputy Chief of Staff smacks of bad taste. Indeed, it is condescending and totally negates good practices expected of leaders in a federal setting such as Nigeria.

"It is, therefore, against federal law to instruct Amotekun to arrest "all Northern Youth who had escaped into the state by hiding in trucks" as quoted by Binuyo for deportation back to their so-called state of origin.

"Nigeria and the World at large is facing a serious and challenging pandemic. All civilised societies are joining hands together to fight the spread of this pandemic and even extending helping hands to others. It is, therefore, disheartening that Osun State will take the path of isolating assumed outsiders and segregating what should be a common fight by all Nigerians."