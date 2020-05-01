Nigeria: Revolution Plus Property Distributes Palliatives to Over 1,000 Homes

As Nigerians observe the lockdown, much has been said about the economic plight of the people and hunger virus emanating as a result. To this end, Revolution Plus Property; a foremost real estate company in Nigeria with over 33 estates in more than four states set about to ease the plight of the people by giving out 500 bags of rice, 300 bags of beans, garri and packets of noodles to the residents of Ibeju Lekki Area of Lagos state.

According to the MD/CEO, Revolution Plus Property, Mr Bamidele Onalaja, the act was necessary considering the concentration of estates they have in the Ibeju Lekki community.

"We feel mandated to share with the people of Ibeju Lekki, they have received us well since we arrived here and we have over 10 estates in this community, the latest being Houston Park.

"This is in addition to the cash donations we have made to the governments of Lagos and Oyo State respectively to assist in providing help to the people as part of our company's corporate social responsibility."

The Onise of Ise Town, Oba Abdulrasheed Adegbesan who received the items on behalf of the community thanks the company for the act of kindness.

"We appreciate the kind gesture of your company in this critical time. I promise you that the food would get to all those that need it," he stated.

The company also enlightened the community on the importance of keeping safe during this corona virus pandemic