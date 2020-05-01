Nigeria: Govt - Aviation Workforce Reduction, Wage Cut Regrettable

1 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kasim Sumaina

Abuja — The federal government thursday said it was regrettable to record the ongoing staff reduction and wage cut in the country's aviation sector.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this in his message to employees in the aviation industry as they join their peers in celebrating Workers' Day.

In a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Mr. James Oduadu, the minister stated that the "ugly situation" was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement read in part, "According to the minister, it is highly regrettable that airlines and other service providers were being forced to cope with the option of either sending their staff on compulsory leaves or reduction of their wages as occasioned by the redundancy caused by COVID-19 scourge."

Sirika said the Federal Government was aware of the dire situation in the aviation sector and would do whatever was practically possible to mitigate the consequences of the total lockdown in the industry.

He said the government would create an environment that would support businesses to bounce back in the sector.

Sirika appealed to both private and public workers in the sector to keep hope alive.

Nigeria's major carrier, Arik Air had recently ordered 90 per cent of its staff to proceed on leave without pay till further notice.

It had also implemented 80 per cent salary cut for its personnel for the month of April.

This was contained in the mail the Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Captain Roy Ilegbolu sent to the staff, where he promised that the suspension would be subject to monthly review.

Ilegbolu noted the global economic crisis triggered by COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected the world, creating uncertainty.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.