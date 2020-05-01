Liberia: EPA Acting Boss Dares Detractors

The Acting Executive Director for the Environmental Protection Randall Dobayou threatens to resign his post if the Administration of African Methodist Episcopal University on Camp Johnson Road, Monrovia can prove that he still has uncompleted credits at the university amid serious questions here about his academic credentials.

However, at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Dobayou failed to state clearly when he completed his credits at the AME University.Mr. Randall Dobayou, carries a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the African Methodist Especial University as a graduate of the Class of 2012.

But information gathered by this paper indicates that he was suspended in 2012 by the university administration for reported involvement with student politics and that he did not graduate.

When this paper placed a call to Mr. Dobayou, he drove to this reporter in Sinkor, Monrovia where he displayed a transcript from the university which at the upper left corner indicates 'did not graduate'.

When the AME University was contacted via mobile phone, Mr. Benjamin Everett, who is the Assistant Registrar for Records, said that Mr. Dobayou has just completed his credits this academic year, and is awaiting graduation in June, meaning, previous academic credentials in his possession may not be authentic.

Besides, investigation conducted by this paper, established that Mr. Randall Dobayou, is not a graduate of the Africa Methodist Episcopal University, as he claimed. This writer also gathered that a purported letter of 'Attestation' he carries is fake.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After his by the AMEU during second semester of 2012 for gross violation of University's student handbook he later traveled to the United States of America in 2013, while graduation was held in same year, on Friday, July 12, 2013, under the leadership of Dr. Joseph T. Isaac, as the University's 4th President, eleventh days after taking office officially on July 1, 2013.

The attestation letter in the possession of this paper does not indicate who signed it neither does it carry I.D. No. of Mr. Randall Dobayou, as required from all well-established academic institutions under the Commission on Higher Education Liberia and internationally acceptable standards.

The heartbreaking moment of Mr. Dobayou's academic credential circulating is about him being a graduate of the Alabama States University with Master's Degree in Environmental Science.

Information obtained revealed that while in the United States, he enrolled at Vetterott Technical College, St. Charles, Missouri, where he earned a certificate in 'Universal Technician', with emphasis in 'Ventilation and Refrigeration' and briefly served as secretary general for the ruling CDC chapter in the USA before returning to Liberia in 2019, following the election of President George Manneh Weah.