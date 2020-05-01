Liberia: IRCL to Deploy Over 500 Anti-COVID-19 Campaigners

The secretary general of the Inter- Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL), Attorney Musa M. Bamba discloses plan to deploy 510 COVID-19 campaigners across Liberia shortly with support from UNICEF.He says the decision is geared at buttressing government and partners' effort in defeating the deadly virus.

As of April 27, 2020, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) had reported 141 total confirmed Coronavirus cases of which 45 had recovered, including 16 deaths and 80 active cases.

Attorney Bamba speaking to newsmen at his Clay Street office in Monrovia, names eight counties the IRCL is expected to deploy in to conduct awareness and sensitization on the danger of the pandemic, including Montserrado, Margibi, Bomi, Nimba, Grand Bassa, Bong, Grand Kru and Grand Gedeh, respectively.

He says the over 500 Anti-COVID-19 campaigners would reach out to every village and town across these counties to spread the message that the virus is dangerous and deadly as well as to entreat citizens to protect themselves, their families and communities at large to keep safe, adding, "COVID-19 is obvious, not abstract."

He further explains that since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Liberia, the Council has been engaged with religious leaders, including pastors and Imams, women and youth groups to adhere to health regulations being instituted by Ministry of Health, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia and the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and international partners, noting that such awareness and sensitization initiative is reaping positive result with most people washing their hands, keeping social distances and refraining from shaking hands in public places.

At the same time, Bamba appeals to Liberians from all walks of life, including civil society organizations, youth and women groups, among others, to use the period against the fight of the deadly COVID-19 to reconcile their differences whatsoever and instead, mount concerted effort to contain the virus and prevent it from further spreading to other parts of the country.

He laments that, to date, scores of Liberians and non-citizens are still in denial about the presence of Coronavirus in the nation, but warns those 'doubting Thomas' to adhere to all health protocols to keep safe as the virus does exist and knows no border.

Attorney Bamba hails UNICEF for being supportive of the program and stresses that such ties should be further cemented as the Council joins the Government of Liberia (GoL) in its current fight against novel Coronavirus.

He calls on members of the Muslim Community as they observe Ramadan, to remain their brother's keepers and to amicably resolve the long-standing leadership crisis which continues to breed division in the National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL) to enable Muslims here to forge a common front.