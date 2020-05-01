Liberia: PACA to Sue Pres. Weah

The Patriotic Consciousness Association of Liberia (PACA) says it is launching a landmark case of alleged "Slow Genocide" law suit against President George Manneh Weah, accusing him of allegedly declaring the outbreak of the coronavirus worldwide pandemic in Liberia as "Weah's Project."

PACA National Executive Chairman E. Frederick Baye alleges that by the proclamation that the coronavirus is "Weah's Project," "President Weah has proclaimed to the wide world and the Liberian people that he takes full responsibility for the importation and spread of this virus through his then EPA Boss, NathnielBlama... "

In a statement dated 24 April, Mr. Bay claims that President Weah sent Mr. Blama to the virus zone in Europe on an undisclosed mission which is now taking away the lives of precious and productive Liberians.

Mr. Blama, Liberia's first known infected patient, has since been discharged from quarantine, but coronavirus cases continue to rise here, with National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) reporting 141 cases and 16 deaths on 27 April.

Further, PACA threatens to lead hungry and vulnerable Liberians to break the lockdown and 3pm ban against movement of people, failure on the part of President George MannehWeah's government to provide food sustenance to over one million citizens in Monrovia and other areas.

In a statement dated 24 April, Mr. Baye warns that the government has an ultimatum which ends on 10 May to address issues raised, describing the government's approach in the fight as very strange in the country's past and present history.

Mr. Baye claims that PACA will lead Liberians to break the "stay home and curfew" to enable them to find food if the government fails to provide food substance to the people.In a related development, PACA has condemned the head of the Council of Churches Rev. Kortu Brown for allegedly describing advocacies for immediate opening of churches and mosques as belated.

PACA argues that Rev. Brown should be leading the campaign for worship centers to reopen, thereby calling for the immediate expulsion of the clergyman from the Council of Churches for allegedly aiding, abetting and feuding conflict between the beleaguered government and the struggling citizenry.