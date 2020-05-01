Liberia: Senator Clears the Air

-On COVID-19 tests result

Senator Conmany B. Wesseh of Rivergee County, one of the leaders of the Senate Leadership Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veteran Affairs is a happy man, disclosing here that he has tested negative of the new coronavirus.

"I'm constrained to announce that my April 26 CORONAVIRUS test result is NEGATIVE. This has become necessary due to the conflicting reports about my status following the COVID-19 test that I took along with all fellow participants in the April 11, 2020 Joint Security Meeting held at the Ministry of Defense in Monrovia", Senator Wesseh wrote on his Facebook page.

He was among two other colleagues from the Senate Leadership Committee who attended a high-level national security meeting also attended by officials from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ministry of Defense, Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service and others, including the Director of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency Marcus Soko, who subsequently died on April 23 from COVID-19 infections.

Narrating his ordeal, he said the Minister of Health, Doctor WilheminaJallah called him in the evening of April 25 to advise that he goes to the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex COVID-19 Testing Center the next day.

"I went there at about 1pm on Sunday, April 26. One of my sons, Bdabu, who drove me to the Centre did the test with me", Senator Wesseh explains.

He continues that the next afternoon, April 27 the Minister again called and gave him the news that his test result came NEGATIVE, adding, "Later in the evening of the same day of the tests, the Chief Medical Officer of Liberia Dr. Francis Kateh also called me to confirm my result and to give the NEGATIVE result of my son."

According to the Rivergee Senator, tracing his contacts led Health officials to that meeting which was also attended by Senators Stephen Zargo and Jonathan Kaipaye both ranking officers of the Senate Leadership Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veteran Affairs.

He notes that reports in the media from that meeting might have oiled rumor that he was positive especially, after it was confirmed that Justice Minister Musa Dean who conducted the meeting as Chairman of the Joint Security Council was tested POSITIVE.

"To make matters worse, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe who also participated in the meeting and went for testing on the same day as I, announced that he was POSITIVE. News of other participants being positive began to fill the air."

Meanwhile, Senator Wesseh lauds senior officials of government who are setting what he terms "a good example by cooperating well with health authorities by going for testing."

He says falling victim in the line of duty is a high degree of patriotism and prays for the speedy recovery of all those affected by the virus, while rallying Liberians to continue to do their best in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, reminding all to stay safe and follow the health protocols.

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) had reported 141 total confirmed Coronavirus cases of which 45 had recovered, including 16 deaths and 80 active cases, as of April 27, 2020.