Tunisia: African Solidarity Day for Migrants

30 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — An African solidarity day for migrants is to be organised on Friday by RTCI (Radio Tunis International Channel) in partnership with the African Solidarity Unit Covid-19 Tunisia and RLF (Radio Libre Francophone).

This day seeks to support the efforts of government and civil society to ensure dignity for the sub-Saharan community members and more generally for migrants in this time of crisis, says a press release issued by RTCI.

The lockdown and the national and global contexts will undoubtedly doom students and workers to more precariousness, says the same source, calling for a large-scale mobilisation.

Today, it is a question of renewing the civic commitment of Tunisians towards our brothers and partners. Make a donation for the migrants to guarantee dignity for all, the press release stresses.

