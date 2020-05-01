Liberia: Naymote Announces L$1 Million Grant for Grassroots Response Against COVID-19

As part of ongoing efforts to aid the government in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development, a good governance and research institution working to promote democracy, transparency, human rights and participatory governance in Liberia, has made available a small grant of One Million Liberian Dollars (L$1,000,000) to support community-based interventions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a NAYMOTE release, Funds allotted are part of the institution project dubbed: "Community Action Platform Against COVID-19". It will empower more than 35 institutions including Community Based Organizations, Community Health Committees, District Development Councils and Local Women Community Based Advocacy Groups across Montserrado County, interested in contributing to the response process to eradicate the Coronavirus in their communities by creating awareness on the importance of hand-washing, social distancing, sign, and symptoms of COVID-19, encouraging citizens to adherence to the National Health Protocols, and why citizens should always call 4455 if they or someone in their community feel sick.

Drawing on the testimonies of successful community actions that helped Liberia overcome the Ebola epidemic in 2014 and 2015, NAYMOTE is confident that there are more untapped insights among individuals and communities across Liberia, that could augment the efforts of the national health authorities.

"This project is designed to increase grassroots response to the fight against COVID-19, enhance community engagements and ownership through empowering community structures, networks, and linkages.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Liberia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Executive Director of NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development, Eddie D. Jarwolo, believes that the approach is highly adaptive and supports community resilience. He mentioned that the project will boost community ownership of eradicating the virus and yield greater citizens' participation, as well as the silver linings of Liberia's EVD response and success story. He said using our community organizing skills and social mobilization lessons learned from the Ebola crisis, his institution is prepared to ignite the same spirit and vigor to help save the lives of vulnerable populations in Liberia.

Additionally, the institution has hired 10 volunteers to carry out awareness using mobile phones. Presently, the institution has a database of over 12,000 registered voters across the 15 counties that will be used to mobilize and educate thousands of Liberians about the COVID-19. The institution also has a Liberia Decides Facebook Page with over 23k followers that will be used to share adequate information about the virus to reduce misinformation and fake news.

NAYMOTE is calling on the government, international partners, media, and citizens to support more community interventions as this is the best way to save lives. The institution is also calling on citizens across the country to join the fight by adhering to all preventive measures approved by the Ministry of Health (MoH), National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), and the World Health Organization (WHO).