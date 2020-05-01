Liberia: Ameu Distances Itself From Assertions That Randall Dobayou Completed All His Courses, Awaits Graduation

Monrovia — The African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) has disassociated itself from the disclosure of Mr. Benjamin G. Everett, assistant registrar for records at the university, that Mr. Randall M. Dobayou, II, has completed all his courses at the university and currently awaits graduation.

While the university in a statement did not confirm or deny the information provided by Mr. Everett, it stated that he spoke in his personal capacity and he acted without the knowledge of the university.

"The AME University hereby disassociates itself from the information provided by Mr. Benjamin G. Everett to FrontPage Africa in his personal capacity as he is not the official spokesperson of the University. His action was without the knowledge and consent of the University," a press release from the university stated.

The university added: "The AME University has launched an internal investigation into this matter and the appropriate action will be taken. The AME University wants to reassure the public, its students and stakeholders of its commitment to upholding its confidentiality policy. We remain in the "pursuit of excellence".

During his press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Dobayou, who serves as the deputy executive director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in an attempt to defend his academic credentials which has come under public scrutiny referenced the assistant registrar for records and the Dean for Admission and Records that they can attest that he has no outstanding course in AME University.

He bragged that he has obtained a letter of attestation and transcript from the university.

He claimed the Dean for Records and Admission printed out his credentials for him.

He also claimed he was given the opportunity to form part of a graduation ceremony, but he refused to do since it has been long overdue.

Mr. Dobayou was expelled from the University in 2012 for unruly behaviour on campus. He was a graduating senior by then.

When contacted by FrontPageAfrica, the Assistant Registrar for Records, Mr. Benjamin G. Everett, said Mr. Dobayou completed his outstanding courses during the first semester of the current academic year, therefore, he does not have a degree yet and has not been processed for graduation.

Mr. Everett, however, said upon the completion of his final courses, he requested an attestation and transcript from the school which were given to him with the exception of his degree.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If you saw the document he displayed, you would see that the date on it is 2020 or December 2019. It was very recent that we handed him his credentials because he just completed his courses. He does not have a degree yet. This means he has not graduated yet. He is to be part of the next graduating class," Mr. Everett told FrontPageAfrica.

Mr. Dobayou admitted to FrontPageAfrica that the credentials given him by the university are dated 2019/2020.

This conflicting to his claim that he obtained an attestation from the University as a graduating senior in 2013 which formed part of documents he filed to obtain a U.S. visa.

His admission that academic credentials obtained from AMEU are dated 2019/2020 has also brought into question his claim that he obtained a post-graduate certificate in ventilation and refrigeration from the Vatterott Technical College in Iowa, USA. He also claimed to have obtained a graduate certificate from the State of Iowa - National Carrier Readiness Certificate.

Displaying another certificate, he said, "This is from Esco Institute in Chicago that makes me an EPA certified universal technician. You can verify it. You have to have a university credential before enrolling," he said.

What remains unanswered is how he enrolled for the post-graduate program without having the credentials of an undergraduate.