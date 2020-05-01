Liberia: Cummings Africa Foundation Donates Relief Supplies in Grand Cape Mount County

1 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Grand — In fulfillment of a pledge announced on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, the Cummings Family, through the Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF), began the distribution of COVID-19 relief supplies to residents of Grand Cape Mount County in Western Liberia.

A team from the CAF visited the town of Sinje in Garwulor District and provide supplies of rice, soap and gari (cassava based-product) to residents who are in locked down at home due to the corona virus.

Town residents expressed appreciation for the items and the thought of the Cummings family to assist them.

According to CAF, their team will also visit other areas in Grand Cape Mount including Gbah, Bo Waterside, Gola Konneh and the capital Robertsport to offer relief supplies to residents.

The donation adds to the long and rich history of charitable assistance by the Cummings Family.

The CAF is a non-profit organization set up by the Cummings family with a mission to empower and uplift Africa and Africans.

It is engaged in a wide range of philanthropic projects in and out of Liberia including water, health and sanitation, micro loan program, scholarship and mentorship programs.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.