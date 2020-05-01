Liberia: Cummings Africa Foundation Donates Relief Supplies in Grand Cape Mount County

Grand — In fulfillment of a pledge announced on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, the Cummings Family, through the Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF), began the distribution of COVID-19 relief supplies to residents of Grand Cape Mount County in Western Liberia.

A team from the CAF visited the town of Sinje in Garwulor District and provide supplies of rice, soap and gari (cassava based-product) to residents who are in locked down at home due to the corona virus.

Town residents expressed appreciation for the items and the thought of the Cummings family to assist them.

According to CAF, their team will also visit other areas in Grand Cape Mount including Gbah, Bo Waterside, Gola Konneh and the capital Robertsport to offer relief supplies to residents.

The donation adds to the long and rich history of charitable assistance by the Cummings Family.

The CAF is a non-profit organization set up by the Cummings family with a mission to empower and uplift Africa and Africans.

It is engaged in a wide range of philanthropic projects in and out of Liberia including water, health and sanitation, micro loan program, scholarship and mentorship programs.