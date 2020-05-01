Tanzania's Constitutional and Legal Affairs Minister Augustine Mahiga Has Died

1 May 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania's Minister of Constitutional and Legal  Affairs Augustine Mahiga 74, has died today May 1 in Dodoma after a short illness, it has been confirmed.
The Directorate of Presidential Communications announced his death in a statement released Friday May 1.
The statement said Dr Mahiga died suddenly at his home in Dodoma. “By the time he was taken to hospital, he had passed away,’’ said the statement.
President John Magufuli sent condolences to the grieving family of the late Dr Mahiga and the parliament, describing him as a humble man.
“Despite all the high government positions he held, he remained a humble person in his life,’’ said the statement quoting President Magufuli.
Mahiga served as Tanzania’s 14th Minister of Foreign Affairs (2015–2019).
He previously served as the Permanent Representative of Tanzania to the United Nations from 2003 to 2010 and as the UN Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Political Office for Somalia from 2010 to 2013.

