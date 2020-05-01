Malawi Rolls Out K38bn Cash Handouts to Combat Coronavirus Impact

Photo: Lameck Masina/VOA
President Peter Mutharika (file photo).
30 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

Malawi government on Thursday officially launched an emergency cash transfer programme targeting about 1 million people and small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which President Arthur Peter Mutharika announced on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Mwanamvekha (L) and other dignitaries as Malawi launches an emergency cash transfer programme targeting about 1 million people and small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Mutharika announced about the emergency cash transfer programme for the poorest people in what is one of the world's poorest countries , as government is tragetting 172,000 households, who will receive K35 0000 monthly payment equivalent to almost $50 (£40) through mobile money transfer from Friday.

Finance and Economic Planning minister Joseph Mwanamvekha said K38 billion has been set aside for the cash aid and the identified household will get the money for six months.

He said the amount is based on the prevailing government minimum wage rate for the low-income country, which so far seen has 37 positive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths. The first cases were announced on 2 April.

"As President Professor Peter Mutharika said in his national address, this emergency cash transfer programme will strengthen livelihoods during the coronavirus crisis," said Mwanamvekha.

He government wants to prevent harm to the poorest and most vulnerable of society as curbs to life are going to be strictly enforces to prevent spread of the virus pandemic .

Leader of opposition in Parliament Robin Lowe welcomed the launch of the cash aide as he attended the launch representing opposition parties as a member of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

The World Bank said last week it had approved a $37 million funding package to help Malawi respond to the coronavirus.

