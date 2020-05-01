Malawi: FAM Partner Referees Body in Offering Online Training to Match Officials

Football Association of Malawi [FAM] in conjunction with the National Football Referees Association [MFRA] has launched online training for elite match officials ensure the men in black remain active physically and be updated on football laws amid the novel Covid-19 football lockdown.

Referee to get online training

The local programme is an extension of the Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA)'s online training project for FIFA referees where they are among other things given challenging match situation clips to discuss with the help of instructors to enhance their understanding of the game.

FAM Referees Development Officer Maxwell Mtonga said local FIFA Futuro III instructors, are working with individual local referees and assessors on the project.

"We have Martha Nyekanyeka who is working with the individual Assessors on online classes as well as the google tests for referees while Michael Makoto is doing online Trivial Tests for both elite and non-elite referees" Mtonga is quoted on FAM official website.

He added: "All this is being done to keep the referees and assessors active with football suspended," said Mtonga.

About 14 Malawian FIFA Referees are taking part as well as other counterparts from other Southern Africa countries.

The training program schedule is hosted by Council For Southern Africa Football Association [COSAFA].

COSAFA Referees Manager Felix Tangawarima, said apart from discussing the challenging match situations using the clips, the region's referees have daily training programmes which are monitored by the COSAFA Regional Physical Coach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday we put two challenging match situation clips with lots of learning elements on our platform, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The Instructors are then allocated to these three groups to lead the discussions.

"After about two hours of discussion on a clip, the Instructors then give them the correct answer with additional comments on the understanding football and other relevant information," said Tangawarima.

"Our physical coaches have designed some daily training programs for the referees which are done in their houses or around their yards. Derek Henson, the COSAFA Regional Physical Coach, monitors the referees training activities through their Polar watches, some of which are linked to him by GPS, and with the help of all our physical coaches in the region," added Tangawarima.