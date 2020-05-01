Malawi: HRDC Gives Cabinet Ministers Botomani and Mhango 7 Days to Resign

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called for immediate resignation of Minister of Information Mark Botomani and Minister of Health,Jappie Mhango for abuse of Covid-19 funds and trying to cover-up the same.

The ministers have been given a seven-day ultimatum to resign.

A letter signed by HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence, National Coordinator Luke Tembo and all regional leaders, addressed to the two ministers, the activists said they are disappointed but furious at their selfish and heartless behavior and have lost trust and respect in the two.

The letter has been coppied to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Chief Secretary, Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Event, ACB, Speaker of Parliament, the British High Commissioner, United Nation Development Program and European Union in Malawi.

"You have displayed a behavior unbecoming of the noble and honorable office that you hold. Just the other day Mark Botomani, you were on Times Television lying to the nation that you and your team are not drawing allowances from the Covid 19 pot only to be caught on camera conniving with your colleague to cover up the racket.

"This is scandal of the highest proportion. You do not deserve to continue holding the office you are holding. It is more disheartening and heartless of you to note that while the Covid 19 budget is already in red and you and your colleagues are busy cashing in on the pandemic," reads part of the letter

The activists question the two ministers logic to swindle Covid-19 fnds when frontline health workers lament in vain the need for essentials to effectively do their jobs while they go around the country spending millions that are supposed to buy PPEs for the health providers.

HRDC said the acts by the ministers have not only soiled their reputation and that of the office that they are holding but that of government and the president at large.

Among others, the activists are dema that the ministers should refund the money that they have pocketed so far and that should they defy the resignation call, HRDC will proceed with other remedies including demonstrations and/or vigils at the Ministry of Information.

Apart from seeking legal advise, the activists have also indicated their desire to write the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to institute a thorough investigation into this scandal.

