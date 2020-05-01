Malawi: Court Jails Three Women for Malicious Damage and Theft

Three women in Chiradzulu have been convicted and sentenced to 12 months and 48 months IHL each for being found guilty of malicious damage and theft respectively.

Convicted trio

Chiradzulu Police Station Public Relations Officer, Yohane Tasowana identified the women as Stella Tsamwa, Grace Tsamwa both 35 and Veronica Tsamwa, 25 all from Rula Village in Traditional Authority Ntchema in the district.

Tasowana added that the three women who are related were sentenced on April 27 before First Grade Magistrate Lameck Mkapatila after they pleaded guilty and admitted to the two charges.

"The court, through State Prosecutor Sergeant Linly Kachulu heard that the three on March 19, 2020 went to the garden of Veronica Makina where they slashed down maize and prematurely harvested it," he said.

According to Tasowana, Kachulu told the court the three also cut down sorghum, destroyed groundnuts and uprooted tomatoes from the garden and went away with the produce.

The three, said Tasowana, pleaded guilty to the two counts which are contrary to Section 344 and 278 of the Penal code respectively.

Passing judgement, Mkapatila sentenced the three with 12 months jail term each for malicious damage and earned them 48 months IHL each for theft. The sentences will run concurrently.