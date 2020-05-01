Kenya: Governor Kingi Says All COVID-19 Patients in Kilifi Fully Recovered

Nairobi — Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi says all COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county have fully recovered after health authorities cleared six patients on Thursday.

Kingi made the announcement when he visited an isolation facility at Jibana health centre, where two patients were admitted.

The Governor said a total of 499 samples had been tested in the county and only six tested positive and have all since fully recovered and discharged.

"At the moment Kilifi County does not have any active COVID-19 case under care in any of our health facilities. This is very encouraging and shows that we are taking the right steps in the fight against this pandemic," stated Kingi.

Kingi however urged the county residents to continue adhering to Ministry of Health guidelines to avert a resurgence of infections.

Kilifi is among counties where cessation of movement is in being enforced after Ministry of Health declared it a COVID-19 hotspot alongside Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera.

The first coronavirus case in Kilifi was confirmed on March 26. The patient, Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, had returned from Germany.

The Deputy Governor was placed under forced quarantine after violating a prescribed 14-day quarantine period for persons returning from abroad. He later tested positive and is among patients who have recovered.

The Ministry of Health then conducted contact tracing of people who had come into contact with the Deputy Governor.

The Deputy Governor was declared coronavirus-free on April 2.