Kenya: Governor Kingi Says All COVID-19 Patients in Kilifi Fully Recovered

1 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi says all COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county have fully recovered after health authorities cleared six patients on Thursday.

Kingi made the announcement when he visited an isolation facility at Jibana health centre, where two patients were admitted.

The Governor said a total of 499 samples had been tested in the county and only six tested positive and have all since fully recovered and discharged.

"At the moment Kilifi County does not have any active COVID-19 case under care in any of our health facilities. This is very encouraging and shows that we are taking the right steps in the fight against this pandemic," stated Kingi.

Kingi however urged the county residents to continue adhering to Ministry of Health guidelines to avert a resurgence of infections.

Kilifi is among counties where cessation of movement is in being enforced after Ministry of Health declared it a COVID-19 hotspot alongside Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera.

The first coronavirus case in Kilifi was confirmed on March 26. The patient, Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, had returned from Germany.

The Deputy Governor was placed under forced quarantine after violating a prescribed 14-day quarantine period for persons returning from abroad. He later tested positive and is among patients who have recovered.

The Ministry of Health then conducted contact tracing of people who had come into contact with the Deputy Governor.

The Deputy Governor was declared coronavirus-free on April 2.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.