Malawi: Foreign Traders Flood Grain Market in Malawi

30 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Concerned grain traders in Malawi have accused foreigners of ripping off Malawians by offering low prices to their crops.

Chair of the concerned traders Rachel Fatchi said Government gave us the minimum prices but its sad that the foreigners are offering low prices below the minimum standards.

She said the concerned traders are not happy with foreigners who are monopolizing the business.

"If this continue the local traders will be sent out of business," she said.

Fatchi said the foreign traders are not following the proper channels and guidelines and they are all over the country hunting for the produce.

"They go even in rural areas without even the knowledge of Malawi government. My fear is that Malawi traders will be displaced from business," said Fatchi.

She said the trucks from Tanzania are all over the place such as Nkhamenya, Chatoloma and Mphomwa hunting for sunflower, maize, rice and soya beans.

"We are not happy and we are urging government to act on this," she said.

She also said the foreign traders are not using the minimum prices set by government/

Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson Priscilla Mateyu said the idea of of the minimum process is to ensure that every trader is adhering to the set down prices.

She said it is the ministry's expectation that all the buyers are adhering to the minimum prices.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

