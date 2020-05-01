Kenya: Police Recover 3 Grenades in Terror Suspect's House in Githurai

1 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

Police recovered three grenades and several terror-related items at a rented house in Githurai Kimbo estate in Ruiru after a landlord reported suspicious items in his missing tenant's room.

Joseph Kimeu reported the incident to Githurai Kimbo police station after opening Paul Mwangangi's house to clear it after he went missing for a number of days.

Police found three smoke grenades, a verey cartridge and a jungle military hat.

Also recovered were two white t-shirts bearing the writings 'Al shabaab Kenya.'

Kimeu encountered the items when he broke into the house after Mwangangi disappeared in July last year, defaulted rent payment and declined to pick calls.

He told police his efforts to reach the suspicious tenant on phone proved futile prompting him to clear the house before renting it to a different occupant.

The officers informed Directorate of Criminal Investigations' Anti Terrorism Police and Bomb Disposal Units officers, who retrieved the items and launched a probe.

Ruiru sub-county police commander Phineas Mutwiri Ringera said an investigation into the matter was ongoing as officers set to revisit the scene on Friday.

