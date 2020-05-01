Kenya: Unity Govt is the Only Way to Rebuild Kenya Economy Post COVID-19 - MP

1 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

A proposed plan to form a unity government continued to gain currency with Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo saying it will help in rebuilding the country's economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

Odhiambo argued that a coalition government between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga will offer the most favourable condition for economic recovery.

The country, the legislator said, is currently bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic that is badly hurting the economy and leaving many Kenyans jobless.

"The way the coronavirus pandemic has battered the economy, and the way it has messed the country - creating massive unemployment, it is only a well-structured coalition government and experts that can revive the economy," said Mr Odhiambo.

According to a number of politicians allied to the two, the 2018 handshake truce between Uhuru and Odinga and the current situation have paved the way for formation of a government of national unity to overcome current national crises.

According to leaked reports, plans are already underway to form the unity government that will bring on board a host of opposition leaders.

The ODM MP cited the grand coalition government between former President Mwai Kibaki and Odinga after the 2007/2008 post-election violence that also greatly improved the country's economy.

"It has been proven in the past that Kenya can only regain economic fortunes in a coalition situation," said Elisha Odhiambo.

He mooted a well-structured coalition government by the two leaders backed by a team of economic and other experts that will guarantee faster economic recovery.

Already, the national government has announced that the economy is expected to grow at a much slower pace of between 1.8 percent and 2.5 percent this year, from an earlier forecast of 6 percent, owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

