Malawi: FA Malawi Development Officer Vows to Turn Women's Football Professional

30 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Newly appointed Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Women's Football Development Officer Memory Austin has disclosed that her main agenda is to steer Malawi football into professionalism.

Austin is expected to start her job on 1st May, 2020.

This is the first time for FAM to hire a permanent Football Development Officer.

"I want to thank FAM for trusting me with this position because it has been my dream all along to be a leader in developing Women's football. I want to bring Women's football to a greater level," said Austin.

She further revealed that her dream is to make sure that women's football in Malawi is ranked highly against other Africa countries and beyond.

"I want to help Malawi Women's football grow to be among the best in Africa and beyond. People should be talking about women's football in Malawi. It should be so vibrant, exciting and fun," she said.

Among others, Austin will be responsible for supporting the planning, coordination, monitoring and evaluation of key national women's football events such as FIFA women's football development programs and national training programs.

The 30 year old Austin who holds an Honors Degree in Physiotherapy from the College of Medicine [CoM] and has played football at top level was until her appointment playing as an attacking midfielder for Southern Region Elite Women's Football League side Ntopwa Super Queens.

At the same time, she was working as a physiotherapy consultant at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital.

She also captained the College of Medicine Women's Football team and served as Technical Director and player for Ndirande based Kings Women's Football team.

Austin also served as Team Manager for Bangwe U-20 Women's team.

She is currently undergoing Women in Sports Leadership Course with the Malawi National Council of sports.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

