Nigeria: Athletes Get COVID-19 Relief Payments

Some Nigerian athletes have received payment from the Athletes Relief Fund set up to mitigate the effect of not competing due to the effect of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, directed the payment of funds to the Nigerian athletes to provide some relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The payments which commenced Wednesday, is being drawn from the Athletes Relief Fund established about two weeks ago by the Minister.

A few sports philanthropists like Remo Stars Chairman, Honourable Kunle Soname and and others had lend support to the ARF with donations of N11million for the take-off of the athletes relief fund.

The sum of N50,000 is being paid into the accounts of the athletes from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) account of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. Over 200 athletes are expected to benefit from the fund.

It would be recalled that the Minister had floated a relief fund for the athletes whose source of earnings had ceased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic following the suspension of all major sporting events in the world.

As if taking a cue from Nigeria, World Athletics Governing Board had on Wednesday floated a similar athletes relief fund with $500,000 to provide succour to athletes around the world.

More donations are expected to be made into the Nigerian Athletes Relief Fund.