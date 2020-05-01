Mozambique: Government Says 129 Insurgents Killed this Month

Photo: Joseph Nyadzayo/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Mozambican counterpart President Filipe Nyusi exchange greetings in Chimoio, Mozambique.
1 May 2020
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Government forces killed 129 insurgents in four operations in April, Interior Minister Amad Miquidade reported, in a joint press conference with Defence Minister Jaime Neto.

+ 39 killed in Muidumbe on 7 April.

+ 59 killed on Quirimba island on 10 April.

+ 30 killed on Ibo Island on 11-12 April.

+ 1 Killed on Ibo with the capture of a boat on 13 April.

Nothing was said about government casualties.

Miquidade also attacked the press and Renamo for "acts of disinformation [of] some news organizations [and] spokesmen." Miquidade declared that "the Defence and Security Forces strongly condemn the statements by the spokesman of the Renamo party, which accuses the Mozambican state of murdering civilians." This was a reference to a 23 April statement by Renamo spokesman Jose Manteigas saying the security forces on 12 April had murdered defenceless civilians arriving on a boat; he gave 8 names of people killed, including a local Renamo leader.

Zitamar (29 Apr) writes "In a press conference yesterday, the ministers of defence and the interior said they wouldn't 'tolerate' those who accuse the state of killing civilians during counter-terrorism operations. The comment was aimed at opposition party Renamo, but it has also been interpreted as a veiled threat to the media."

Seventeen national and international civil society organizations have submitted a letter to President Filipe Nyusi expressing their concern about the increase in police violence against defenceless civilians in Cabo Delgado by the police Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR) and the Special Operations Group (GOE). The organizations also denounce the “harassment and intimidation” of civil society groups and journalists. They note in particular the disappearance on 7 April of Ibraimo Abu Mbaruco, a journalist at Palma Community Radio. Zitamar (29 Apr) reports that "Mbaruco continues to be held by the military", and that he was held first in the military quarters in Muidumbe. and is now being held in Mueda.

Insurgent control of N380. Insurgents now operate regularly along this route, exercising a form of semi-control over the Unguia - Macomia stretch of the road, according to Intelyse (30 April) Unguia is the junction with the road from Montepuez to the west and Bilibiza and Quisanga to the east. The N380 is the only paved road north from Pemba to the gas fields in Palma. There have been multiple insurgent attacks in March and April 2020 on the N380 between Unguia and Machova Koko 10 km further north. Insurgents control this stretch of road and can erect checkpoints in the area and potentially tax traffic travelling along the road, and are able to attack at will along this route, Intelyse says. This allows the militants to strain government and military supply lines to Cabo Delgado’s Northern Districts.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with President Filipe Nyusi and Defence Minister Jaime Neto this afternoon in Chimoio.

More on This
Mnangagwa, Nyusi Meet As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Dozens Killed After Refusing to Join Mozambique Insurgent Group
Mozambique Faces More Hurdles in Fight Against Spread of COVID-19
Militant Attacks in Northern Mozambique Leave Civilians Reeling
Mozambique Insurgents Change Tactics As Govt Seeks Help
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.