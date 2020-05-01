Seychelles: Police in Seychelles Investigating Nigerian Priest's 'Suspicious' Bank Transactions

30 April 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The police in Seychelles are investigating a Nigerian priest based in the island nation following suspicious bank account transactions, the authorities said Wednesday.

The police statement came a day after the Roman Catholic Diocese of Port Victoria announced in a communique that "a member of its clergy, Father Fidelis Mbanefo has been suspended from his ministerial duties as a priest in the Diocese of Port-Victoria, as of the 17 April 2020."

Bishop Denis Wiehe wrote that the Roman Catholic Church was not able to comment further at this stage as this was a police case and "it doesn't want to jeopardise the investigations."

The police have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into the priest's financial activities.

"The investigation started some two weeks back following suspicious bank account transactions by subject reported by the Financial Intelligence Unit, in which the Police informed Bishop Denis Wiehe," the police said.

SNA contacted Father Mbanefo who is presently based at the northern Mahe Glacis church. Mbanefo said he will not comment for the time being since the investigation is still ongoing.

The police added that it had made significant progress in its investigations and "so far no criminal offence has yet been established and no arrest made."

The investigation did not arise from an alert from Interpol, it added.

The Spiritan priest from Nigeria, Father Fidelis Mbanefo remains a member of the clergy and his congregation, according to the Catholic Bishop.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.