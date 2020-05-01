Tanzania: Pupils' Digital Learning Should Continue After Virus Tame

AS the world still continues to fight coronavirus several economic activities and school systems have been disrupted, but still learning must continue in a different style.

While in homes locked down, students can still have access to modern learning that is being provided through the Media and digital, thanks to the Ministry of Education, Ministry for Regional Administration and Local Government as well as the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA) through Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) airing the programme.

In the approach, the government's initiative of helping students continue with classes by adopting distance learning through media in a way keeps students on toes with learning activities.

This initiative according to infographics circulating in social media, the classes resumed on Monday in the State owned television and radio- TBC as well as in YouTube channels.

It is hats off that education stakeholders including Tanzania Association of Managers and Owners of Non-Government Schools and Colleges (TAMONGSCO), recently hailed the programme, saying it was a good effort during this period when pupils and students don't attend classes in academic institutions.

In applaud, Tamongsco's national committee chairman, Peter Nayar, said: "Since we are unaware of when the pandemic would be fully be contained, it's good to engage the students with classes...it's really a constructive initiative."

According to a Kibangu English Medium School teacher, James Bitesigirwe, "something is better than nothing. Instead of children staying idle at home this initiative would help them gain something."

On the part of parents, a Mr Emmanuel Kihaule, residing in Dar es Salaam said: "Home schooling through the media and digital is very common in some countries like Denmark, and Sweden and therefore, we need to develop this culture because it is possible."

These collectively support the government for keeping students on toes with learning activities and should be copied by other media outlets and sustained once the pandemic would be tamed.

This is further extolled because it provides the students and the public with an idea that media is not mainly for politics and entertainment, but also plays a major role in education realm.

Equally, let us think of ExamNet App, a mobile app that helps Primary School students especially Class Five, Six, and Seven candidates to improve their education knowledge and problem-solving skills by attempting different tests through the App earlier developed by Moses Mbaga, a student from Al -Muntazir Islamic Seminary and availed at Play Store and App Store library for pupils to download and have access different tests, which are prepared according to NECTA's examinations format and guidelines.

