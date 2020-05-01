Tanzania: Happy Reminiscences of Union Day, 1964

Continued from last week

LAST Sunday, 26th April, 2020, was the 56th anniversary of the historic unification of Tanganyika and Zanzibar, an event which took place on 26th April, 1964.

I therefore considered it most appropriate, and befitting, to devote today's article to the commemoration of that important major event in the political history of our country: The birth of the new nation of Tanzanians; and my involvement in the 'legal making' of this new nation, through its legislative process.

From Tanganyika to Tanzania. The birth of another new nation

Union Day, 1964, actually terminated the existence of the country called Tanganyika, and its nation of Tanganyikans; and gave birth of another new country Tanzania, and its new nation of Tanzanians.

The captivating story of the succession of events leading to the establishment of the historic political Union, is succinctly told in my Kiswahili book titled "Historia ya Muungano wa Tanganyika na Zanzibar" (Tanzania Educational Publishers, Bukoba, 2019). But we will present here a short summary of that process, inside Parliament

The Parliamentary process

As Clerk of the National Assembly, I was directly involved in this parliamentary process; Which started with the ratification of the Agreement for this Union. The Agreement which gave birth to the political Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar is cited as the "Articles of Union".

It was an international Agreement (between two separate countries), and thus, it required ratification by the Legislatures of both these countries, in order to give it legal validity. That is how I got closely involved, because I was the Clerk of the National Assembly at the material time.

My involvement in this process

It was on Tuesday, 21st April, 1964, when I received a call from President Nyerere's Private Secretary, summoning me to report to the President urgently at his Office. On arrival there, the President gave instructions that he wanted an extraordinary meeting of the National Assembly to be held before the end of that week. But he did not disclose the purpose of that meeting, and I did not have the courage to ask.

I returned to my office and immediately started calling the MPs by telephone, to inform them of the President's wish for an urgent extraordinary National Assembly meeting, before the end of that week, and asking them all to be assembled in Dar es Salaam by Thursday evening. The President had subsequently decided that the said meeting should be held on Saturday, 25th April, 1964; and that he would come to address the House himself.

That is when the purpose of that extraordinary meeting became publicly known, after being disclosed in the President's speech: It was to ratify the Agreement for the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

The negotiations leading to the signing of this Agreement had been conducted in great secrecy, due to the fear and apprehension that if the matter became publicly known, the process might be disrupted by the sworn enemies of such political unifications.

Thus, after the President's speech had been delivered, and the President had left Karimjee Hall, the House started discussing the relevant Government Bill, which was introduced under the certificate of urgency procedure. Section 4 of that Bill provided as follows: "The Republic of Tanganyika and the Peoples' Republic of Zanzibar shall, upon Union Day and ever after, be united into one Sovereign Republic by the name of the United Republic of Tanganyika and Zanzibar". (This name was subsequently changed to 'the United Republic of Tanzania; by Act no. 61 of 1964, which was enacted by the Union Parliament on 28th October, 1964).

The significance of the words "and ever after" which appear in that section should be specially noted, for the manifest Parliament's intention that this Union should last 'for ever and ever'. Perhaps all successive Tanzanian generations should say AMEN ?

President Nyerere had earlier instructed me to deliver the ratification Bill to him immediately after it had been passed by the National Assembly, in order for him to sign it into law; Which was promptly done.

President Nyerere's speech also revealed the reasons which motivated the two leaders to agree to establish this Union. He mentioned three major reasons. One was the 'burning desire' (shauku kubwa) for African continental unity; The other was the existence of "a long beneficial association between the peoples of Tanganyika and Zanzibar"; and the third was "the urgent need to enhance the security of these two young nations".

Indeed, these objectives are also clearly stated in the Preamble to the "Articles of Union", which states as follows:- "WHEREAS the Governments of the Republic of Tanganyika and the Peoples' Republic of Zanzibar, being mindful of the long association which has existed between the peoples of these lands, and of their ties of kinship and amity; and being desirous of furthering that association and strengthening these ties; AND of furthering the unity of African peoples; it is therefore AGREED as follows . . ."

There were no celebrations

Because of the secrecy that had surrounded the negotiations leading to the inauguration of this Union, there are no celebrations that took place on that day, due to the fact that there had been no time to make preparations for any celebratory functions to take place on that day. This is what explains why the now traditional Union Day celebrations, only started with the first anniversary of the Union on 26th April, 1965, with the symbolic mixing of soils from Tanganyika and from Zanzibar; to symbolise the unification of the two countries.

The establishment of the Union States' Government and Legislative Organs

The ratification of the Agreement for the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar had completed the process of forming the new nation. But there remained the task of putting in place, the 'Organs of governance' of the new State, namely the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary.

The establishment of these Organs

The ratification of the Union Agreement had completed the process of forming the new Sovereign State. It was now necessary to establish its governing Organs; namely the Union Government, and the Union Parliament. This was done on the next day, Monday, 27th April, 1964; with the appointment and swearing-in of members from Zanzibar, of the Union Parliament, plus the appointment of the members of the Union Cabinet.

That was the final day of that extraordinary session of the National Assembly, and its involvement in the making of the new nation of Tanzanians.

The other important matters had already been provided for in 'the Articles of Agreement'. These were: Firstly, the Interim Constitution of the United Republic. which had declared President Julius Nyerere of Tanganyika as President of the new United Republic, and Zanzibar President Abeid Amani Karume, as the Vice-President of the United Republic; and secondly, had made provision for eleven matters which would be administered by the Union Government, which were designated as "Union Matters". (this list was subsequently progressively expanded, by legislative action, to 22 matters).

Similarly, the Constitution of the United Republic was also declared by the same 'Articles of Union'; Which provided that the existing Constitution of Tanganyika would be the interim Constitution of the United Republic, subject to specified modifications which were made therein to provide for (i) a separate Executive and a separate Legislature for Zanzibar; (ii) the representation of Zanzibar in the Parliament of the United Republic; and (iii) the creation of two offices of Vice-President; "One of whom, (being a person normally resident in Zanzibar) was to be the Principal Assistant of the President of the United Republic in the execution of his executive functions in relation to Zanzibar; and the other was to be the Principal Assistant of the President in the execution of his executive functions in relation to Tanganyika".

The ratification law had also give the Union President the power to make laws known as "Decrees", " for giving effect to the Articles of Union". Hence, for that express purpose, the following two Presidential Decrees were made and published. They were: (i) The Transitional Provisions Decree, (published on 1/5/1964) This Decree transferred "all persons who were holding office in the Service of the Republic of Tanganyika, to corresponding offices in the Service of the United Republic". The High Court of Tanganyika became the High Court of the United Republic; and the Tanganyika Public Seal became the Public Seal of the United Republic".

(ii) The Transitional Provisions (no 2) Decree, 1964 (published on 15/6/ 1964. This Decree made the following provisions:- (a) "Any reference to "Tanganyika" in all the existing law, to be read as reference to the United Republic. (b) Any reference to the Government of Tanganyika, or any matter or thing in any way belonging to or connected with the said Government, to be read as reference to the Government of the United Republic".

The cumulative effect of these legislative measures, was that the political entity which had hitherto existed with the name of 'Tanganyika'; was decreed totally out of existence. That is the reason why the geographical territory formerly known as 'Tanganyika', was re-named 'Tanzania Mainland'.

Having thus reminded ourselves about the genesis of our cherished Union, we can now return to 'the story of my life in the Service of our nation' in its chronological order. We ended last week with the events of 1994, when the National Assembly had rescinded its controversial resolution, calling for the establishment of a Tanganyika government within the Union structure.

What followed soon thereafter in the National Assembly, was my election to the Speakership.

My election to the Speakership of the National Assembly

Towards the end of April, 1994, veteran Speaker Adam Sapi Mkwawa, decided to retire from office due to his continuing ill health. Thus, as provided for in article 149 (1) (c) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, he wrote his letter of resignation to be presented to the National Assembly; Which was read in the House on 24th April, 1994.

The Constitution further provides that, whenever the position of Speaker is vacant for any reason, the National Assembly cannot validly transact business. Consequently, after reading the Speaker's resignation letter, I adjourned the sitting of the House sine die, i.e. without fixing a date for its next sitting; in order to enable the election process for his successor to take place. I joined that race, in which there were two of us as candidates.

The election itself was held on 27th April, 1994; and, by the grace of God, I got elected. (and by sheer coincidence, that was also the date on which Nelson Mandela was elected President of South Africa, a major historic occurrence).

Hence, now that the Speaker's vacancy had been filled, the constitutional requirement for the National Assembly to transact business had been fulfilled. It therefore immediately resumed its April meeting, which had been temporarily interrupted; and with a newly born Speaker in the Chair. (or with 'a new Sherriff in Town'.

The momentous events of the year 1995

The year 1995 was also general election year, which was also the end of President Mwinyi's second and final term in office. But it also turned, as we shall see, out to be a year of great momentous changes.

(Will be continued next week)

