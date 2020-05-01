Uganda's Virus Cases Rise to 83 As Two Kenyan Truckers Test Positive for COVID-19

Photo: @TrafficSA/Twitter
Truck drivers protest closes off N3 highway at Van Reenens Pass in the Free State between Johannesburg and Durban.
1 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Job Bwire

Two Kenyan truck drivers have tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda, pushing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 83.

The confirmed cases are 55-year-old and 27-year-old truck drivers who entered Uganda through Busia and Malaba respectively.

They are among the 2,017 people whose samples were tested on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health said on Friday morning that out of the total samples sent to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), all 492 samples from the community tested negative for COVID-19.

Uganda, which is under virus lockdown until May 5, has in the past few weeks seen an increase in confirmed cases among truck drivers, especially from Kenya and Tanzania.

A total of 25 truck drivers have so far tested positive for the virus in Uganda.

A total of 2,248 contacts to the COVID-19 confirmed cases have been listed to date, according to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director health services.

"Of these, 1,440 completed the mandatory 14 day follow up while 808 contacts are being followed by our surveillance officers," he said.

Uganda has so far registered 52 recoveries since the first person to be confirmed with Covid-19 in Uganda, was reported in March this year.

Read the original article on Monitor.

