Tanzania: Yanga Call Off General Meeting

YOUNG Africans has announced that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was slated for this month, has been postponed until further notice due to the prevailing threat of Covid-19 pandemic.

This was unveiled by the club's Chairman Mshindo Msolla, as he presided over the launch of the magazine; Website and App of the club in Dar es Salaam, which he said are alternative sources of income generation.

"Let me take this opportunity to inform Yanga members and fans wherever they are that the general meeting we planned to stage this month (May) has been postponed as a precaution measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. "The Executive Committee will announce in the future when the meeting will be conducted especially after the current situation of the Covid-19 is contained," Msolla said.

Again, the chairman disclosed that the presence of GSM in the transformation processes of the club is a big step towards ensuring that Yanga is run in a professional way.

"The entire process of transformation requires a lot of money that is why we are grateful to GSM for accepting to finance the project, especially in the first four months, which are very critical. "Doors are wide open for others who wish to extend a helping hand towards the transformation steps and that we are ready to involve all reliable stakeholders to hear their views before we start implementing the whole project," he said.

Moreover, Msolla mentioned that some of the clauses contained in the 2010 club's constitution will be amended, so as to suit the modern transformation requirements.

"At one point before embarking on the transformation of the club, we will summon Yanga branch leaders for a seminar on the proposed steps we want to follow en-route to the transformation and some of the areas we want to amend in our 2010 constitution. "Thereafter, the branch leaders will be given 21 days to go back to their respective areas and discuss with their members about the way we want the transformation to proceed and 2010 constitution amendments," he said.

Furthermore, Msolla said with the help of GSM, they have already started talking with LaLiga representatives such that some of the key issues which were proposed from their discussions have been submitted to lawyers and investment experts to get their views.

About the launched magazine, the chairman urged Yanga fans to buy them and help the club source revenue to be directed for smooth running of different activities of the club.

"One copy of the magazine costs 5,000/-but our kit suppliers GSM have reduced the price of jerseys from 20,000/- to 15,000/-such that if you buy a magazine and one jersey, you will get the two products at 20,000/-," he said.

Concerning the website and App, Msolla said genuine information of the club will be sourced there and cautioned those who use the club logo in their social media platforms without consent of the club to stop at once the malpractice.