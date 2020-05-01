Tanzania: Stop Politicking COVID-19

1 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA, just like most other countries globally, is at the middle of an unprecedented battle against the novel coronavirus disease, termed Covid-19.

According to latest official statistics Covid-19 cases have reached 480, while deaths related to the respiratory disease currently stand at 16.

Encouragingly, 167 people, about 35 per cent so far have fully recovered. There have been considerable efforts by the government, health stak eholders and other Tanzanians to curb the spread of the fatal disease.

Ill-advisedly, there are some orchestrated distortive campaigns, which not only undermine the country's response to the pandemic but also cause unnecessary panic.

It is very disgusting to learn that some devious politicians and activists are busy trying to capitalize on the contagion to spread falsehoods for the purpose of advancing their own agendas.

These individuals play on emotions, fears, prejudices and ignorance to peddle their agendas, while blindly challenging whatever measures tak en by the government to contain the contagion.

Their inner motives are hardly helping the fight against the pandemic but push their political agendas, self-promote or draw public attention.

Such misguided movements should be strongly condemned as they only create fear among Tanzanians and will only send the country into a state of panic.

We have heard these detractors blaming the government that the official Covid-19 statistics released by relevant authorities are not a true reflection of the number of infections and casualties in the country.

This is a myopic argument by these propagandists, since they are better placed to k now the data crisis during pandemics is a global problem.

Even the most sophisticated systems in the world have failed to produce more accurate Covid-19 statistics.

For instance, UK's coronavirus death toll surged by 3,811 to 26,097 on Wednesday after the government there started counting people who died in care homes or their own houses - but its tally still falls thousands short of the reality.

Estimates based on more accurate statistics suggest the true number of deaths in the UK is in excess of 4 0,000.

Some are continuously demanding that the government impose lock down to curb further spreading of the disease. But has lock down proved effective anywhere in the world? Arguably not.

At least evidences from countries that have implemented lock - downs show that the move isn't worth implementing.

Generally speak ing, we are calling on responsible authorities to do more to ensure that useful information reaches the public.

Adequate supply of truthful information that meets the public demand is crucial to counter the rumours.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.