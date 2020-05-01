Malawi: Council to Build 30 Houses for the Poor Under Malata Subsidy

1 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Peter Chilongo-Mana

Salima District Council plans to construct 30 houses for vulnerable people under the Decent and Affordable Houses Subsidy Programme, popularly known as Malata and Cement Subsidy.

Proper housing is a basic necessity for people

Speaking in an interview, Salima district housing officer Bilswick Nakhaonga said the project is set to start anytime soon and it will include persons with albinism (PWAs).

"We have the funds already allocated to us for the project. We expect to build five houses for PWAs and 25 for the needy," he said.

In a separate interview, Salima district principal social welfare officer Fedda M'bwana said good accommodation is a necessity for everyone.

"The initiative is important since it is meant to empower vulnerable people. However, beneficiaries are supposed to ensure that they take care of the houses," she said.

One of the would-be beneficiaries, Malaki Mbewe, said he was grateful for the initiative. "I was unable to buy cement and iron sheets for a decent house. But now my family will be safe from natural disasters," he said.

