East Africa: Rwanda Names New EAC Minister

1 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ivan R. Mugisha

Rwanda has announced the appointment of Professor Manasseh Nshuti as the new State Minister for the East African Community.

Prof Nshuti replaces Olivier Nduhungirehe who was fired early April for "consistently acting based on personal opinions".

Nshuti, a veteran politician and businessman, returns to public service after a 10-year hiatus. He previously served as minister of labour between 2006 and 2008.

Prior to that, he served in top positions as minister of commerce in 2003 and as minister of finance in 2005.

He also served as the presidential economic advisor, before being moved in 2013 to head the ruling party's business conglomerate, Crystal Ventures.

Mr Nshuti has also been the Chairman of the University of Kigali since 2013.

His new job will include steering efforts to patch up relationship with Uganda, following a diplomatic dispute that has hurt cross-border trade, free movement and regional security.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.