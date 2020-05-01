Sudan: Abu Hamad Locality Completes Two - Week Lockdown

Atbara — Abu-Hammad locality, Nahr Al-Neil State, on Friday, completed the 14-days lockdown imposed by the local Health Emergencies Committee following the detection of a Coronavirus infection case of a traditional miner coming from the Egyptian borders.

Abu-Hamad Executive Director, Yahya Khaled announced to SUNA that the citizens' commitment to the full lockdown directives helped the health authorities to follow up the situation without pressures, affirming that the pandemic is still threatens more lives due to the non-implementation of the health precautionary measures.