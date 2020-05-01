Malawi: Mchinji, Chipata Discuss Porous Borders Between Malawi and Zambia Amid COVID-1

Mchinji District Council officials on Tuesday visited Chipata City Council to share experiences with their Zambian counterparts on coronavirus (Covid-19) preventive measures.

Top on the agenda was the issue of porous borders which pose a threat to both countries in the wake of the pandemic.

The meeting, held at Chipata Civic Offices, follows a Mchinji/Chipata Multisectoral Committee Meeting held in Mchinji last week to discuss Covid-19 preventive measures.

In an interview after the meeting, Mchinji district commissioner (DC) Bester Mandere said officials from the two countries discussed how best they could solve the issue of porous borders.

He said: "Many people enter the two countries without using the official border post at Mchinji/Mwami border.

"This can affect control and prevention measures the two countries have put in place such as screening."

Mandere said the two countries resolved to identify two other additional points along the Zambia/Malawi border which officials from the two countries will man to screen people.

Besides opening more checkpoints, delegates to the meeting suggested that more check points be put in place between Lilongwe and Mchinji for screening.

Chipata City Mayor Sinoya Mwale said the meeting was organised for the two countries to work together in the fight against the pandemic. "We met to learn from each other. I wish to encourage members to share experiences and ideas on best practices on Covid-19 pandemic and learn what measures each country has put in place to prevent its spread," he said.