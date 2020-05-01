Zimbabwe: Lockdown - Govt Commends Local Authorities

1 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Minister of Environment , Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Mangaliso Ndlovu has commended local authorities for heeding the Government's call to re-organise and decongest towns and cities as well as other often congested areas during the ongoing lockdown.

He made the remarks yesterday during Vice President Kembo Mohadi's tour of quarantine and isolation centres.

He said it was important for local authorities to come up with modern mechanisms to deal with solid waste and to also install more public bins to manage littering.

Minister Ndlovu said the Government was committed to supporting the local authorities improve on issues of solid waste management.

He said in some cases the councils will need support to rebuild the market places.

"We applaud all local authorities that took heed of the call to reorganise their towns and cities and other often congested areas during the lockdown period creating an environmentally friendly workspaces for our small to medium scale enterprises," said the Minister.

