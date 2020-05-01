Nigeria: 113 Nigerian Doctors Test Positive to Coronavirus

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says 113 Nigerian medical doctors, majority of whom are from private hospitals, have tested positive to coronavirus.

The minister disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said: "As for 300 doctors testing positive, that's a fable, there are not so many people in the health sector who are infected. The latest figure we have is that they're about 113 actually and these 113 are not all public health workers, a good number are from private hospitals.

"And you could hear us speaking here frequently against people treating coronavirus in private clinics. We're actually referring to people who do so without the necessary precautions, without the necessary training. They infect themselves and then go home and give these infections to their family and it's not the right thing.

"So, the healthcare workers who have no training have no business actually handling coronavirus patients. As for those who do not have equipment, we've said that we've provided PPEs for all the people out there. There's a global shortage of PPEs, every country is struggling for masks, PPEs."