Nigeria: 113 Nigerian Doctors Test Positive to Coronavirus

1 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says 113 Nigerian medical doctors, majority of whom are from private hospitals, have tested positive to coronavirus.

The minister disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said: "As for 300 doctors testing positive, that's a fable, there are not so many people in the health sector who are infected. The latest figure we have is that they're about 113 actually and these 113 are not all public health workers, a good number are from private hospitals.

"And you could hear us speaking here frequently against people treating coronavirus in private clinics. We're actually referring to people who do so without the necessary precautions, without the necessary training. They infect themselves and then go home and give these infections to their family and it's not the right thing.

"So, the healthcare workers who have no training have no business actually handling coronavirus patients. As for those who do not have equipment, we've said that we've provided PPEs for all the people out there. There's a global shortage of PPEs, every country is struggling for masks, PPEs."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.