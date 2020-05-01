Somalia COVID-19 Cases Rise By 19, Total At Now 601

Somalia has reported on Thursday 19 more cases of COVID-19 bringing the national tally to 601, among the 19 who tested positive for Coronavirus 13 are male while 6 are female.

Out of the 19 cases, 1 is registered from Southwest of Somalia, 11 people have recovered from the virus taking the number of recoveries to 31, 28 people have succumbed to death. So far Somalia has the highest number of deaths from Coronavirus in Eastern Africa.

The virus is now transmitted locally, There could also be undetected cases, there are patients with coronavirus-like symptoms visiting hospitals, and not getting tested and getting treatment for other diseases.